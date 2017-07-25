HPD: Suspect's 'pipeline' brought meth into WKY, Evansville area

Evansville City Council member Anna Hargis has announced her resignation from the council.More >>
A Henderson man is behind bars after a drug investigation.More >>
Miss Vanderburgh County 2017 was crowned Monday night at the 97th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair.More >>
A Kentucky judge has ruled that Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles is competent to stand trial.More >>
An ordinance that would relax parking requirements on West Franklin Street businesses passed its first reading at city council on Monday.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The NFL player was enjoying some barbecue Sunday at an airport restaurant when he noticed someone choking.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
