Miss Vanderburgh Co. 2017 crowned

Miss Vanderburgh County 2017 was crowned Monday night at the 97th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair.More >>
A Kentucky judge has ruled that Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles is competent to stand trial.More >>
An ordinance that would relax parking requirements on West Franklin Street businesses passed its first reading at city council on Monday.More >>
Several Boonville residents were upset over the town's decision to buy Quail Crossing Golf Club.More >>
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Monday for Child Molesting charges.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
