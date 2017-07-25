Miss Vanderburgh Co. 2017 crowned

Miss Vanderburgh County 2017 was crowned Monday night at the 97th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair.

This year's Miss Vanderburgh County is Holly Witten, who recently graduated from Evansville North High School.

This year's Fair Queen Pageant Court is:

Miss Congeniality- Claudia Duncan

4th Runner Up- Darcie Smith

3rd Runner Up- Anastasia Reisinger

2nd Runner Up- Malia Lousignont

1st Runner Up- Brooke Bittner

Holly said she was very shocked but excited to hear her name as Miss Vanderburgh County.

"This is very important to me because since 4-H has been so impactful in my life, it's great to give back to something that has changed my life ever since I was a little 3rd grader so I'm excited," said Witten.

The pageant court will be at the 4-H fair all week long.

Holly will be participating at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January. Miss Vanderburgh County has won the past two Indiana State Fairs. Holly said she's excited to represent her county.

The Vanderburgh County Fair will be running until Saturday night.

