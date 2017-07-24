EVSC Names 3 Athletic Directors in SIAC

Three new athletic directors have been named by the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation, in a school board meeting tonight.

Andre Thomas is taking the job at Harrison, vacated by Bryan Speer.

Tom Bealmear is taking over for Larry Cochran, at Bosse, and Michael Powless will be the new athletic director at Central.

Thomas returns to Harrison, where he once starred as a football and basketball player in the 1990s. Most recently Thomas was the head boys basketball coach at North, so the Huskies search begins for a new bench boss.

Bealmear coached both girls head basketball and girls soccer at Harrison for many years. The Warriors will now be looking for a new girls head soccer coach.

Powless spent time at Central, as their girls head basketball coach and boys track coach.

Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.