Ordinance to relax parking requirements on W. Franklin St. passes first reading

An ordinance, that would relax parking requirements on West Franklin Street businesses, passed its first reading at city council on Monday.

The ordinance would recognize the west Franklin Street corridor as a special district. Some are pushing for further studies on parking here, others are calling it a solution without a problem.

Councilman Jonathan Weaver says the only problem with the parking is that Evansville requires too much of it on West Franklin and that hurts businesses development. City Attorney Josh Claybourn drafted a memo showing that Evansville requires more parking than similar sized cities.

That memo compared Evansville's parking ordinances to other cities in Indiana.

Weaver says there's enough parking and a further study commissioned by the mayor's office is unnecessary.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says that a similar study was helpful when the Ford Center was being built.

And Schaefer added that it would come from Metropolitan Planning Organization dollars, which would not come out of the city budget.

"When you look at other conditions in terms of where those statistics were from, were they on a busy street," Schaefer said. "So you can't really compare apples to oranges in terms of just looking at codes and other parking requirements in other cities."

"The city council attorney did a study and came to the conclusion that there's enough parking. That's what we hear from the public all the time. There's enough parking, there's no parking problem. The only problem that we have basically in the city is that we have too much of it," Weaver said.

Schaefer says that consultants have just started meeting with stakeholder groups.

As for the reading of the ordinance, that now goes to the area planning commission which has 60 days to approve it before it comes back to city council for a final vote.

