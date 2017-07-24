Ordinance to relax parking requirements on W. Franklin St. passes first reading

An ordinance that would relax parking requirements on West Franklin Street businesses passed its first reading at city council on Monday.More >>
Several Boonville residents were upset over the town's decision to buy Quail Crossing Golf Club.
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Monday for Child Molesting charges.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.
New fermentation tanks installed this morning at O.Z Tyler distillery are ramping up production to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and adding 10 hourly employees.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.
