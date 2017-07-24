King gets rematch with Efimova in World Championships

It's the start of a busy week, for two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lilly King.

She's in Budapest, Hungary, for the 2017 FINA World championships. King was swimming in her specialty, the 100-meter breast-stroke semifinals, and King had plenty of motivation, when Russian rival, Yulia Efimova, gave her a finger wag, after winning her semifinal heat.

You may remember, King shook her finger at Efimova in the Rio Olympics, in regards to Efimova's previous doping ban.

Well, King used that added motivation, to finish first in her heat, with a time of 1:04.53. That's King's fastest time ever, better than her gold-medal winning time, in Rio.

So, King and Efimova will lock horns, in tomorrow's 100-meter breast-stroke final.

