Former Aces' pitcher Freeland living his MLB dream

Former Aces' pitcher Kyle Freeland is living his dream.

The Denver native is having a phenomenal rookie season, for his home-town, Colorado Rockies. So far, Freeland is 10-7, with a 3.64 ERA. He also has struck out 72 batters, and almost threw a no-hitter, a couple of weeks ago.

On Monday, Freeland had another fantastic outing and got the win over the Pirates.

We will have much more with Freeland coming up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.