Qualifying continues in day 2 of Women's Hospital Tennis Classic

Day two of the Women's Hospital Tennis Classic went on without interruption after the opening day at Wesselman's Park was interrupted by two rain delays.

On Monday, qualifying continued as the ladies tried to play their way into the main draw, which will consist of 32 women. Of those, eight are from the qualifying, and the other 24 are based on ranking or wild cards.

Ladies from junior to pro levels are participating, and three players are actually coming fresh off Wimbledon appearances.

Action in the main draw of 32, gets going on Tuesday as well as doubles tournament.

