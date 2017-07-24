Boonville moving forward with Quail Crossing purchase despite some opposition from residents

Several Boonville residents were upset over the town's decision to buy Quail Crossing Golf Club.More >>
Several Boonville residents were upset over the town's decision to buy Quail Crossing Golf Club.More >>
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Monday for Child Molesting charges.More >>
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Monday for Child Molesting charges.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.More >>
New fermentation tanks installed this morning at O.Z Tyler distillery are ramping up production to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and adding 10 hourly employees.More >>
New fermentation tanks installed this morning at O.Z Tyler distillery are ramping up production to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and adding 10 hourly employees.More >>
The Nation Weather Service surveyed damage in parts of the Tri-State Today. Several Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings were issued early Sunday morning as a line of storms moved through the area.More >>
The Nation Weather Service surveyed damage in parts of the Tri-State Today. Several Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings were issued early Sunday morning as a line of storms moved through the area.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>