Boonville moving forward with Quail Crossing purchase despite some opposition from residents

Several Boonville residents were upset over the town's decision to buy Quail Crossing Golf Club.

After listening to opposition from community members, the board voted unanimously in favor of the purchase, which is believed to be valued at around $600,000 dollars. City officials say those opposed to the purchase, fear change.

"Anytime there's change, there's gonna be fear about growth and development, but growth is good," explained Michelle Johnson, Parks Board member. "Growth leads to new opportunities for our community as well as our citizens, but change causes fear and fear causes people to want their voices to be heard and that's what we did today [Monday]."

Quail Crossing is currently owned by a company based in California. Once the deal is done, it will become the first city owned course in Warrick County.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.