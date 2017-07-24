Evansville man facing Child Molesting charge after victim interviewed

An Evansville man was taken into custody on Monday for Child Molesting charges.

Richard Hale, 60-years-old, of Evansville, is facing a preliminary charge of Child Molesting and is being held without bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, during an interview the victim explained, in detail, several instances in which Hale would make physical content. The victim explained to officials this occurred multiple times in an apartment complex, when no other adults were around.

Hale is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

