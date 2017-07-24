Burdette Park officials speak out after tragic death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.

Burdette Park Officials say until now, no one had drowned in the 55 year history of the park.

Sheriff's deputies tell us 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson was found floating, face down in about three feet of water at the pool. Seth was taken to Deaconess Hospital, where he later died.

Burdette Interim Park Manager Jerry Grannan says when Seth was found, more than 1,400 people were at the pool. Maximum capacity is 2,500. They say there were 22 lifeguards on duty.

Officials say there are ways to tell if a swimmer might be in distress.

"The obvious signs are just watching for the physical flailing or look at their eyes, if their eyes are nice and wide you can tell if they are struggling," Interim Park Manager Jerry Grannan said. "We also ask that the patrons around the individuals and the small ones specifically, just keep your eyes and ears peeled. A lot of times you will hear a child scream, and many times you won't."

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office tells us Fulkerson died as a result of drowning over the weekend. We're told additional exams will be done to determine if there may also be a medical explanation for what happened, prior to him getting in the water.

Sheriff's deputies say they have reviewed footage from cameras around the pool as part of their ongoing investigation. Officials at Burdette park say this is the most unfortunate event that has ever happened in this park.

