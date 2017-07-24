Committee approves bonds for $17 million assisted living facility

A new assisted living facility could be coming to Evansville.

The facility is called Silver Birch, and it is a $17 million project. The committee approved the bonds, so they will now head to city council for approval on Monday.

There are four other facilities just like this in Indiana.

We are told the city would have no obligation to these bonds, they would be acquired by he underwriter of the property. The 100,000 plus square feet property has been vacant since the late 90s.

If approved, it would hold 119 units and create over 30 jobs with a $1.6 million payroll. Kelly Coures of the department of metropolitan development says that if approved, construction could start as early as this year.

And again, the only step left is approval by city council. Also, in that meeting the council will address the parking issues on Franklin Street.

