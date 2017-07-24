O.Z. Tyler adds 4 fermentation tanks as first step in expansion

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Burdette Park officials are still trying to figure out just what lead up to the death of 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson on Saturday.More >>
New fermentation tanks installed this morning at O.Z Tyler distillery are ramping up production to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and adding 10 hourly employees.More >>
New fermentation tanks installed this morning at O.Z Tyler distillery are ramping up production to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and adding 10 hourly employees.More >>
The Nation Weather Service surveyed damage in parts of the Tri-State Today. Several Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings were issued early Sunday morning as a line of storms moved through the area.More >>
The Nation Weather Service surveyed damage in parts of the Tri-State Today. Several Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings were issued early Sunday morning as a line of storms moved through the area.More >>
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.More >>
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.More >>
A new assisted living facility could be coming to Evansville. The facility is called Silver Birch, and it is a $17 million project.More >>
A new assisted living facility could be coming to Evansville. The facility is called Silver Birch, and it is a $17 million project.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer on Monday morning.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>