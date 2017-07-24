NWS surveys damage from weekend storms

The Nation Weather Service surveyed damage in parts of the Tri-State on Monday.

Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued early Sunday morning as a line of storms moved through the area. It started around 5 a.m. and lasted several hours.

Parts of southern Illinois were hit the hardest. Large trees were uprooted and snapped in half during the storms. The National Weather Service estimates the straight-line winds at up to 80 mph.

“There were three kinds of concentrated tracks of damage across Edwards and Wabash Counties but it all looks to be straight-line wind damage," said Rich Shanklin. "There was one area or possibly a couple that were a little bit suspicious that there could have been a transient tornado circulation in those areas, but not enough evidence of that to rule it as such.”

That tornadic circulation that Rich was talking about is something that can happen when you get a bowing line of thunderstorms. The Circulation is usually short lived but can cause some serious damage.

