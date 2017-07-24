Driver arrested after chase in Posey Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver arrested after chase in Posey Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

A chase is over and authorities say they caught the driver hiding in a cornfield.

It all started before noon on Monday when a Posey County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a driver on State Road 62, but the driver kept going and led them on a chase through Mt. Vernon, ending in Marrs Township.

Authorities say the driver dashed into the tall corn near Blackford and Mindshine Roads, and they used a drone and K9s to find him.  

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail. 

