Driver arrested after chase in Posey Co.

A chase is over and authorities say they caught the driver hiding in a cornfield.

It all started before noon on Monday when a Posey County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a driver on State Road 62, but the driver kept going and led them on a chase through Mt. Vernon, ending in Marrs Township.

Authorities say the driver dashed into the tall corn near Blackford and Mindshine Roads, and they used a drone and K9s to find him.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.

