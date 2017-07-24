Arson investigation continues after Brick Oven Pizza fire; investigators requesting public's help

State and local investigators are asking for the public's help to find out, who set a fire at Brick Oven Pizza on East 6th Street last Friday.

The Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department was called to the restaurant around 10 a.m. on Friday to investigate a fire that may have occurred, but was already out. Local and state investigative teams determined the fire was intentionally set and are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, call the Indiana Arson Hotline, 1-800-382-4628

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.