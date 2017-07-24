Gibson Co. school resource officer arrested following ISP investigation

A deputy sheriff is facing several charges of child seduction after an investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to a press release from ISP, Daniel Greer, 29-years-old, of Princeton, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Gibson County Sheriff's Department received information towards the beginning of 2017 that Greer, a school resource officer for Gibson County, was involved in sexual relations with two male juveniles.

After they received this information, they requested an investigation begin by ISP. The investigation began in June of 2017.

The press release states, between January and March detectives learned Greer had sexual relations with two juveniles, while off-duty on two separate occasions. According to the ISP news release, neither of these instances took place on school property.

Greer is facing two counts of Child Seduction and an Obstruction of Justice charge.

