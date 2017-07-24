Henderson man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home

A Henderson man is in jail after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted her.

Police say 19-year old Brian Fuchs crawled through her bedroom window and woke her up by hitting her in the head. The woman said her baby was in the bed next to her.

Fuchs is accused of hitting her another time as she changed the baby's diaper. Police say she locked herself in the child's bedroom and called 911.

Fuchs is facing charges of domestic minor injury and unlawful imprisonment.

