Henderson man accused of stabbing woman with scissors

A Henderson man is jail accused of stabbing a woman in the arm with a pair of scissors.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on South Main Street.

Police say the woman had a large laceration on her arm and told them 28-year-old Joseph Floyd assaulted and choked her throughout the night.

Floyd is facing a charge of second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The woman was also arrested for tampering with physical evidence after police say she hid a bag of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.