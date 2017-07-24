Evansville man facing neglect, drug charges

An Evansville man is in jail facing a neglect of a dependent charge.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Richardt Avenue Sunday afternoon. When the officer got there, he said he found a toddler standing on the hot pavement by himself.

Officers eventually made contact with one of the child's parents, 26-year old John Popp Junior.

Police say they found a marijuana grinder and pipe within reach of the child. Officers say the child also did not have a crib or bedding.

Popp is facing charges of neglect and possession of paraphernalia.

