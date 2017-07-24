Employee taken to hospital after robbery at Calhoun Dollar General

An employee of Dollar General was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a man walked into the store and demanded money.

According to McLean County Sheriff's Department, a black male with an athletic build, entered the Calhoun, Kentucky Dollar General store around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. The suspected individual showed a sharp instrument to the employee while demanding the money.

McLean County Sheriff's Department stated the individual left the store with around $300.

The Dollar General employee was taken to the hospital for treatment and stitches.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.