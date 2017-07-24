Police: Evansville man facing several charges after shooting into group of people

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot a gun multiple times into a group of people.

Two officers were parked near the American Legion on Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard the gunshots.

Officers say they found 59-year-old Kem Duerson Sr. nearby with a handgun in his waistband.

A witness told police there were about 30 people standing around when Duerson fired the gun at someone.

Officers say a couple of vehicles nearby were struck by bullets.

Duerson is facing numerous charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon, criminal recklessness, and criminal mischief.

