Lane restrictions planned during work on part of KY-54 in Ohio Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Ohio County.

There will be lane restrictions starting Tuesday on Kentucky-54. Work stretches from the Daviess County Line to Kentucky-69, near Fordsville.

Crews with the highway department will be working on shoulder improvements, culvert extensions, and curve improvements along the six-mile section.

The work should be finished by December 15.

