Vanderburgh Co. Health Department spraying for mosquitoes this week

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be performing Adult Mosquito Control (adulticiding) in an area where significant mosquito activity has been found.

There have not been any sample groups of mosquitoes collected from surveillance traps within Vanderburgh County test positive for West Nile Virus yet this year. There have been 24 other counties in Indiana with positive samples.

The adulticiding operation will take place the evening of Wednesday July 26, 2017, weather permitting. Fogging will be conducted during the hours of 8:00PM and 12:00AM.

The fogging will be within an area bound by Washington Ave., Hwy 41 South, Covert Ave, and South Garvin St. A map of the area has been included with this release. If weather conditions prevent completion of the adulticiding on the designated date, fogging will resume on the next available day.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will continue to focus its efforts on habitat elimination, education, and treatment of stagnant or standing water as these are the most effective forms of mosquito control.

The Health Department is asking residents to:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged <2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants <3 years of age); and

Make sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry the virus. Empty flowerpots, buckets, old tires, trash cans, and clogged gutters. Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

For additional information please call (812) 435-5667, or visit the VCHD website at: http://health.vanderburghcounty.in.gov/

