Vanderburgh Co. Health Department spraying for mosquitoes this week

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot a gun multiple times into a group of people. Two officers were parked near the American Legion on Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard the gunshots.More >>
Work stretches from the Daviess County Line to Kentucky-69, near Fordsville. Crews with the highway department will be working on shoulder improvements, culvert extensions, and curve improvements along the six-mile section.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be performing Adult Mosquito Control (adulticiding) in an area where significant mosquito activity has been found.More >>
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.More >>
Dispatch says the chase started around 11:25 Monday morning in the area of SR 62 and Westech Fence/ Westech Building Products.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
