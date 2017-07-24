Authorities searching for Posey Co. chase suspect

Authorities are looking for the suspect who led them on a chase in Posey County.

Dispatch says the chase started around 11:25 Monday morning in the area of SR 62 and Westech Fence/ Westech Building Products.

The chase “went all through the Mt. Vernon area” before ending at Blackford Road and Menikheim Rd.

We're told the suspect has not yet been caught and authorities are searching the area.

