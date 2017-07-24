Coroner confirms drowning as cause of death for Seth Fulkerson

The Vanderburgh County coroner has confirmed the cause of death for 5-year-old Seth Fulkerson was drowning.

Fulkerson was found face down in Burdette Park pool on Saturday.

Authorities say first responders and lifeguards immediately started giving him CPR. He was taken to Deaconess, where he died.

We're told additional testing will be complete in several weeks to determine if any medical events occurred prior to him entering the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

