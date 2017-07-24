Lilly King, Russian rival set to face-off at FINA World Championships

Lilly King hopes to add to her medal collection and perhaps set a world record. But she'll have to get past her Russian rival, Yulia Efimova.

The two will face off again Monday morning at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

The competition is expected to be just as intense as the Olympics with the women ranked number 1 and 2 in the world for the 50, 100 and 200-meter events.

We all remember the famous "finger wagging" King gave Efimova, upset that the Russian swimmer got to compete after earlier doping tests.

Lilly will be swimming all week long.

Monday's competition gets underway at 11:30 a.m. CT on the NBC Sports network. It will also be streamed live.

