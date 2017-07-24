HPD: Suspect crawled through window, attacked sleeping mother

Lilly King hopes to add to her medal collection Monday and perhaps set a world record. But she'll have to get past her Russian rival, Yulia Efimova.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail after authorities say he attacked a sleeping woman.More >>
Police are investigating a robbery at an Evansville convenience store.More >>
A busy day a Burdette Park Pool turned deadly on Saturday, when 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson was found face down in about three feet of water, near a rope that separates sections of the pool.More >>
If you're looking for a job, Holiday World might have a spot for you.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
"I knew when I stepped in, before I stepped, I knew he was dead."More >>
