Police looking for suspects in Evansville robbery

Police are investigating a robbery at an Evansville convenience store.

It happened at the Circle K on First Avenue, south of Ivy Tech around 3:15 Monday morning.

Police say a man covered his face and used a knife to threaten the clerk inside.

We're told he got away with money from the register.

When the man left the store, police tell us a getaway car waiting for him in a nearby auto parts parking lot. The driver and suspect took off and police are still searching for that dark-colored passenger car that sped away.

The clerk was not hurt during the hold up.

