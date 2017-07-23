Officials continue to investigate Burdette Park Pool drowning

A busy day a Burdette Park Pool turned deadly on Saturday when five- year-old Seth Fulkerson was found face down in about three feet of water near a rope that separates sections of the pool.

"A child saw the boy floating face first in the water, and he notified his mother who actually helped pull the child from the pool and notified the guards simultaneously," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Authorities tell us EMTs and registered nurses started CPR immediately. Several lifeguards tended to Seth's body as well.

The five-year-old was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died.

"We are interviewing family members, people at the pool, employees, we are getting as much information as we can to make sure there was no foul play involved. At this point we don't suspect anything," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Authorities say Seth's mother was at the aquatic center with her three other children when the drowning happened.

Witnesses we spoke with say they're very sad after seeing what happened.

Deputies say unfortunately incidents like the one that happened at Burdette Park Pool Saturday occur every single summer. They say it can be very hard for lifeguards to keep an eye on everyone in the pool especially if they aren't showing obvious signs of distress.

"We want to stress time and again when kids are in a swimming pool, it is very important that parents or guardians or whoever is responsible for a weak or non-swimmer; that you do not take your eye off these people because a drowning can occur in minutes," Wedding continued.

Sheriff Wedding said this is certainly a tragedy, and his thoughts are with Seth's family. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

An autopsy on Seth's body was scheduled for Sunday. We're still waiting to hear back from the coroner's office on the results.

