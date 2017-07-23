Holiday World job fair coming up

A busy day a Burdette Park Pool turned deadly on Saturday, when 5 year-old Seth Fulkerson was found face down in about three feet of water, near a rope that separates sections of the pool.More >>
If you're looking for a job, Holiday World might have a spot for you.More >>
"I thought it was kicked a few breakers off, and it would be okay. I knew what happened but I just didn't know what happened and where it was," Payne says.More >>
Local wireless retailers in Henderson are helping ease school shopping stress.More >>
The boil advisory for Princeton residents has been lifted.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
