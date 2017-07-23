Holiday World job fair coming up - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Holiday World job fair coming up

Lauren Artino, Reporter
SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) -

If you're looking for a job, Holiday World might have a spot for you.

The park is set to hire more than 200 seasonal employees.

In addition to that, auditions are set for their 2017 Halloween musical show.

Performers interested in auditioning should bring a one-page resume listing training and experience, and be prepared to sing.

Auditions will be held next Saturday morning.

To apply online, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com or call the park at 812-937-5252 to schedule an interview.

