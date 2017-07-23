Otters power past Washington in series finale

The Evansville Otters hit three home runs to spark a 13-8 victory Sunday against the Washington Wild Things at Bosse Field in front of 1,767.

Washington scored in the first inning with a solo home run from James Harris, giving the Wild Things a 1-0 lead.

Evansville answered in the bottom half with two runs after Dane Phillips scored Josh Allen on an RBI single and John Schultz’s RBI double brought Phillips home.

The Otters added on in the second when Christopher Riopedre hit a two-run home run to left field and Phillips had a two-run shot of his own to right. Schultz then drove in Jeff Gardner with an RBI single.

With Evansville leading 7-1 after three, Washington’s Mike Hill hit solo home run to make it a 7-2 Otters lead in the fourth.

The Wild Things continued to fight back with three more runs in the fifth off two doubles, pulling Washington to within two at 7-5.

Allen hit a solo home run in the sixth for his 13th homer of the season and it was his fifth home run in the weekend series.

Washington scored two runs in the seventh when Brailin Jackson had an RBI single and Hector Roa scored Jackson with an RBI triple.

Leading 8-7, Riopedre scored Schultz and Chris Sweeney with an RBI single. Ryan Long brought in another run with a single, giving the Otters an 11-7 lead.

After Washington scored a run in the eighth, Sweeney hit a two-run home run in the bottom half to extend the Otters lead to 13-8.

Hunter Ackerman recorded the victory for his sixth straight win as posted seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Washington’s Brandon Bixler was handed the loss, lasting 1 1/3 innings. He gave up seven earned runs off five hits.

The Otters return to action at Bosse Field on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Traverse City Beach Bums. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is Christmas in July Night and $2 Tuesday. The evening at the ballpark will feature a Christmas theme. Tickets are $2 on Tuesday and select concession items will also be $2.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters