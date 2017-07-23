PREVIEW: Otters finish series against Washington Sunday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

PREVIEW: Otters finish series against Washington Sunday

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters wrap up a weekend series against the Washington Wild Things Sunday at Bosse Field with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Sunday is Courier & Press Family Day and Fellowship Day at the ballpark. Festivities for Fellowship Day begin at 3 p.m. at Garvin Park with a message from Tyrone Edwards and music from a local artist. For Family Day, tickets for four are $12 and select concession items cost $2. 

Evansville (33-26) is looking for a series split against Washington.

After dropping four straight, the Otters hope the momentum from Saturday’s walk-off victory will turn into a winning streak.

The Otters fell to the Wild Things 10-5 in the completion of a suspended game at Bosse Field, but Evansville responded with an 11-10 walk-off win in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Evansville recorded five home runs in the two games as Dane Phillips officially has ten home runs this season.

Josh Allen hit three home runs on Saturday between the two games and is up to 12 homers total on the season.

Jeff Gardner extended his league-leading home run total to 17 and he also leads the league with 54 RBIs. Overall, the Otters continue to lead the Frontier League with 72 home runs.

Ryan Long has reached base in 13 consecutive games after recording a hit Saturday.

It has been a high-scoring series against Washington as Evansville has scored 22 runs compared to the Wild Things’ 27 runs.

Evansville will send left-hander Hunter Ackerman to the mound in the series finale Sunday. Ackerman has won five straight starts, including a win on July 18 at Windy City. In that start, Ackerman struck out seven in seven scoreless innings.

Washington (33-26) will call upon left-hander Brandon Bixler to try to keep pace in the East Division. 

Bixler will be making his third start for the Wild Things. Bixler was handed a loss in his last outing on July 18 at Southern Illinois. He allowed one run in five innings in a game where the Wild Things fell 1-0 to the Miners.

