OPD recruit passes away after being critically injured during weekend ATV crash

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) recruit, who was injured in an ATV crash in Daviess County over the weekend, has passed away.

According to the press release from Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Kenneth Roberts, 32, died from sustained injuries from the ATV accident on Saturday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, five people were riding on a Polaris RAZR ATV in a field along KY-144 when it rolled over around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

None of the individuals in the Polaris RAZR were wearing helmets when the ATV rolled over, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department press release stated.

Two passengers were also taken to the hospital to get checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident was not included in the press release, but alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash.

We're told Roberts was recently hired by the Owensboro Police Department to be a police officer and was in his sixth week of training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond, KY.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll keep you updated.

