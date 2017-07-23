OPD recruit identified as person critically hurt in ATV crash

The name of the person critically in an ATV crash in Daviess County over the weekend has been released.

The sheriff's office says that person has been identified as Kenneth Blake Roberts.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, four people were riding on a Polaris RAZR ATV in a field along KY-144 when it rolled over around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The release states Roberts, who was the driver of the ATV, is in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in the accident. None of the individuals in the Polaris RZR were wearing helmets when the ATV rolled over, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department press release stated.

Two passengers were also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The cause of the accident was not included in the press release, but alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash.

We're told Roberts was recently hired by the Owensboro Police Department to be a police officer and was in his sixth week of training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond, KY.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll keep you updated.

