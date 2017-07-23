1 person in critical condition after Polaris ATV accident; 'Alcohol is believed to have been factor'

Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.More >>
If you're a huge Led Zeppelin fan, this is the show for you inside the Lincoln Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 to $20, and they're expecting about 800 people despite the heat index.More >>
Officials are asking the public to be vigilant after finding a skimming device at a Jasper gas station.More >>
Burdette Park pool closed earlier than normal on Saturday after a five-year-old boy drowned, officials said.More >>
It's the time of year when the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrates their most recent flight.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
