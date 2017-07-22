Otters vs Wild Things

We're learning Burdette Park Pool is closed for the day.More >>
It's the time of year when the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrates their most recent flight.
Major League Baseball World Series Champion and philanthropist Darryl Strawberry took a visit to the Tri-State Saturday. Nearly 600 people packed the Owensboro Convention Center for the Alma Randolph Foundation Dinner. Strawberry was the keynote speaker for the event. The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with back-to-school clothing, and much more. During the event, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jeneane Hampton awarded St...
If you're aged ten and up, you get to take a test on a computer that takes about 20-30 minutes to check for early concussion symptoms. Doctors say it's best to take the test as soon as possible before there's an injury.
Officials are asking the public to be vigilant after finding a skimming device at a Jasper gas station.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.