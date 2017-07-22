Police: Skimming device found at Jasper gas station

Officials are asking the public to be vigilant after finding a skimming device at a Jasper gas station.

Officers were called to Sunset Citgo at 1281 Third Ave for reports of a card skimming device on one of the pumps.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the skimmer and removed it.

According to officials, the skimmer was on pump #3 and was unable to be seen from the outside.

We're told police believe the person responsible had a key to get access to the electronic components of the pump, and it would've taken only seconds to install it.

If you have used pump #3 at this Sunset Citgo in the last couple of weeks, Jasper Police say your information may have been compromised.

Police say no other devices were found on any of the other pumps.

