Boil advisory in effect for part of Carmi

A boil advisory is in effect for Carmi water customers.

We're told it's due to a water main break at Commerce Street and Oak Street.

A boil advisory has been issued for water customers west of College Boulevard and west of Fair Ground Road all the way out to Colony West and Pontica Lake until further notice.

We'll keep you updated.

