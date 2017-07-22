Boil advisory in effect for part of Carmi

If you're aged ten and up, you get to take a test on a computer that takes about 20-30 minutes to check for early concussion symptoms. Doctors say it's best to take the test as soon as possible before there's an injury.More >>
We're learning Burdette Park Pool is closed for the day.
Officials are asking the public to be vigilant after finding a skimming device at a Jasper gas station.
A boil advisory is in effect for Carmi water customers.
If you're a huge Led Zeppelin fan, this is the show for you inside the Lincoln Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 to $20, and they're expecting about 800 people despite the heat index.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.
News of the assault quickly spread to the senior community nearby the facility. Residents are particularly bothered that an arrest has not yet been made.
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.
