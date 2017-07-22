St. Vincent's holding concussion testing

If you're aged ten and up, you get to take a test on a computer that takes about 20-30 minutes to check for early concussion symptoms. Doctors say it's best to take the test as soon as possible before there's an injury.

"It can help them get back a little bit sooner, where as if we don't have a baseline to go by, we have to go by the national standards," said Dr. Tom Weinzapfel. "We do see that kids who have a concussion and may not report it and get injured again; it does take them a lot longer to return to their normal activities."

Young athletes are tested on several different criteria like memory and reaction time

"It's just a tool to help us with that. We do some other testing in addition to that. The computerized test allows us to get a better idea of how they're functioning from a school standpoint and as to whether or not they're back to their norm," Weinzapfel continued.

In St. Vincent's case, they say everything's paid for by a grant.

They say most high schools in the city take the test and now they're expanding outside the area.

Experts recommend athletes in almost any sport should take the test.

If you couldn't make it to the tests on Saturday, you can still call and set up an appointment.

