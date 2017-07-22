Unique concert offers total Led Zeppelin experience

If you're a huge Led Zeppelin fan, this is the show for you (WFIE)

A unique concert is underway at the Lincoln Amphitheater. Hundreds of people are expected for a 1970s iconic rock band tribute.

If you're a huge Led Zeppelin fan, this is the show for you inside the Lincoln Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 to $20, and they're expecting about 800 people despite the heat index.

It's called the Total Led Zeppelin Experience. The ZOSO band emulates one of the most successful, influential rock groups in history.

ZOSO's lead singer Matt Jernigan plays Robert Plant and three other band members make up the iconic group taking the audience back in time to the Woodstock era.

ZOSO has performed in Japan, South America, and they're working on making their way to Europe.

It's their first time performing in Southwest Indiana.

"We try to stay in character. What would they have been like when the camera wasn't panned over here?" Jernigan told 14 News.

You can still buy tickets at Lincoln State Park's front gate.

