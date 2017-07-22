Deputies: Burdette Park pool closes after person drowns - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deputies: Burdette Park pool closes after person drowns

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We're learning Burdette Park Pool is closed for the day.

Sheriff's deputies are on the scene.

We're told there was a drowning.

We're continuing to follow this story and will bring you more information.

