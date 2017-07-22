Drowning investigation continues after 5-yr-old boy found floating face down at Burdette Park

The boil advisory for Princeton residents has been lifted.More >>
Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.More >>
Burdette Park pool closed earlier than normal on Saturday after a five-year-old boy drowned, officials said.More >>
If you're a huge Led Zeppelin fan, this is the show for you inside the Lincoln Amphitheater. Tickets are $15 to $20, and they're expecting about 800 people despite the heat index.More >>
Officials are asking the public to be vigilant after finding a skimming device at a Jasper gas station.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Spotting snakes around Southwest Georgia is not uncommon, but summer's warmer temperatures mean they are out more.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
