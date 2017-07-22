Drowning investigation continues after 5-yr-old boy found floating face down at Burdette Park

Burdette Park pool closed earlier than normal on Saturday after a five-year-old boy drowned, according to officials.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department press release states, five-year-old Seth Fulkerson, was found floating face down in the pool, by another child at the park. Fulkerson was pulled from the water by an adult, who jumped in after being notified by the other child.

EMT's and nurses began CPR immediately, officials say. According to the sheriff, he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The press release states Fulkerson was in an area of the pool that was just over 2-feet deep, near the rope that separates sections of the pool. The release goes on to mention that Fulkerson's mother was at the aquatic center with three of her other children at the time of the drowning,

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Burdette Park officials released this statement from Interim Director Jerry Grannan:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this young child. We are deeply saddened and are doing everything we can to assist Vanderburgh County officials in securing answers regarding what occurred. We are also conducting our own review of the incident. We ask everyone in our community to join us in keeping the child's parents in our collective thoughts and prayers.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.