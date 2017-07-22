Child who drowned at Burdette Park pool identified

Burdette Park Pool closed for the day after a child drowned, officials said.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff says another child found five-year-old Seth Fulkerson unresponsive in the pool.

We're told the child told his parent who jumped in the water and pulled Seth out.

EMT's and nurses began CPR immediately, officials say.

According to the sheriff, he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

We have a confirmed drowning at the pool at Burdette park pic.twitter.com/nvNSjllF0F — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) July 22, 2017

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Burdette Park officials released this statement from Interim Director Jerry Grannan:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this young child. We are deeply saddened and are doing everything we can to assist Vanderburgh County officials in securing answers regarding what occurred. We are also conducting our own review of the incident. We ask everyone in our community to join us in keeping the child's parents in our collective thoughts and prayers.

We're continuing to follow this story and will bring you more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.