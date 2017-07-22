Child drowns at Burdette Park pool

Burdette Park Pool is closed for the day after a child drowned, officials confirm.

Park officials say a child was found unresponsive in the pool. We're told they were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

We have a confirmed drowning at the pool at Burdette park pic.twitter.com/nvNSjllF0F — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) July 22, 2017

The investigation is in its early stages but is ongoing, officials say.

Burdette Park officials released this statement from Interim Director Jerry Grannan:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this young child. We are deeply saddened and are doing everything we can to assist Vanderburgh County officials in securing answers regarding what occurred. We are also conducting our own review of the incident. We ask everyone in our community to join us in keeping the child's parents in our collective thoughts and prayers.

We're continuing to follow this story and will bring you more information.

