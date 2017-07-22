Unity project aims to break down labels

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center is trying to break down labels.

On Saturday, they set up a Unity Project at the Franklin Street Bazaar.

It is an event that has taken place in 20 countries.

The group set up poles each with a piece of paper with an identity written on it.

People were encouraged to tie a string from their pole to a center pole symbolizing unity.

Albion Fellows is a group advocating against domestic and sexual violence.

This was the first time this event was held in Evansville.

