Women gather at conference for inspiration, spiritual guidance

Women from all over the region packed the Ford Center for inspiration and spiritual guidance. It was a women's conference, and we're told it's the largest one in Evansville.

Moore is a New York Times best-selling author and has ministered to women all over the world.

We're told this is the first time they've come to Evansville in 10years.

"They walk out refreshed knowing how to be in scripture for themselves," Moore told us. "Having a time just together with women of a similar belief system."

Organizers said this conference is a great example of the unity of local churches in the Evansville area.

They worked together to bring a weekend of encouragement, empowerment, and hope to women in the region.

The event ended at noon.

