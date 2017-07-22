Golfers Look to Qualify for The City Men's Golf Tournament

The qualifying round for The City Men's golf tournament got under way at J.H. Fendrich Golf Course on Saturday.

There were tee times all day long as guys tried to play their way into the tournament. Many of the golfers have been participating in this tournament for years, and say its an amazing tournament to have in Evansville and brings some heavy competition.

For qualifying results, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.