Honor Flight celebrates most recent flight with breakfast

It's the time of year when the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrates their most recent flight.

Saturday was their traditional reunion breakfast at the Atlas building on St. George Road.

Every veteran who could attend went on the last flight.

The Honor Flight is an organization that flies a group of veterans to Washington D.C. to see the World War II Memorial.

Their most recent flight took over 80 veterans.

This event is held every year so the veterans can reminisce about their experiences.

