PREVIEW: Evansville continues series against Wild Things Saturday

The Evansville Otters continue a weekend series against the Washington Wild Things Saturday starting at 5:35 p.m.

The Otters and Wild Things will resume the suspended game from June 18 before playing the scheduled game approximately 30 minutes afterwards.

The game will resume in the top of the third inning with the Otters at the plate and leading 2-0 after Dane Phillips hit a two-run home run. The game is technically a home game for Washington from the June series and it will be a nine-inning game..

Phillips’ home run isn’t reflected in his current statistics and will become official once the game is completed.

Max Duval had pitched two no-hit innings while striking out four before the game was suspended.

Evansville (32-25) has lost three straight games--including a 7-6 loss to the Wild Things on Friday.

The Otters finished with three home runs in the series opener, pushing their league-leading total to 67 on the season with Josh Allen hitting his ninth home run, Alejandro Segovia his 11th and Jeff Gardner his 16th.

Gardner now is tied for the league-lead with 51 RBIs and has sole possession of first in home runs.

Ryan Long extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a walk on Friday.

The Otters are 17-8 at Bosse Field so far this season after going 28-17 at home last year.

Evansville’s pitching rotation is still being determined but it is expected that Diego Ibarra will appear in one of the two games Saturday. Another probable has not been announced for the Otters.

Ibarra will be coming off a win in his last start a week ago against Gateway. The right-hander allowed two runs while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

Washington (32-25) will pitch Trevor Bradley and Chase Cunningham in Saturday’s games.

Bradley has made nine appearances on the season with 11 strikeouts. He allowed two runs in his last relief appearance at Southern Illinois earlier this week.

Cunningham will be making his 13th start of the season. He earned a win in his last start against Windy City, allowing three runs–two earned–in 7 1/3 innings. His win total and ERA are good enough for top-five in the Frontier League.

Offensively, Brailin Jackson sits behind Gardner in the Frontier League with 12 home runs.

Saturday is also Boy Scout Night at Bosse Field as local scouts will be in attendance.