The Women's Hospital Tennis Classic preps for high heat

Sunday it will be serves up at Wesselman park as they get set to host The Women's Hospital Deaconess Tennis Classic.



This tournament is a part of the USTA Pro Circuit allowing American players to earn points as they begin their pro careers. The tournament has been here in Evansville for 19 years, and this year the purse has been raised to 15,000 dollars. In order to win that money the competitors won't only have to beat one another, but also the high heat. Tournament director Anna Hazlett says that they are taking all of the proper precautions to ensure player safety with these high temperatures.